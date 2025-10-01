Manx Utilities has revealed the installation an Electric Vehicle (EV) charging bay at the Isle of Man Airport could cost close to half a million pounds.
A planning application was submitted by the authority in August and, under the proposals, the area currently used for commercial hire car parking at Ronaldsway will be turned into EV points.
The facility will create six new charging bays largely powered by solar panels placed on the roof of the new structure.
Now, in a written Tynwald question, Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse asked the Chair of Manx Utilities John Wannenburgh what the total costs are of the proposed EV charging points at the airport and what the source of this funding is.
Mr Wannenburgh said: ‘EV charging infrastructure is a critical enabler of the Isle of Man’s transition to sustainable transport.
‘With over 1,600 registered electric vehicles on the island and only four rapid charging points currently available, there is a clear need to expand the network to meet growing demand.
‘The total estimated cost of the proposed EV charging facility is approximately £415,000. This figure is based on current planning estimates, as fixed quotes are still awaited for certain aspects of the proposal.
‘A funding request has been submitted to the Climate Change Transformation Board (CCTB). The outcome of this request will determine the final funding structure and delivery timeline.
‘This project builds on Manx Utilities’ broader efforts to modernise and expand the island’s EV charging network, supporting both individual users and commercial fleets.’
If granted, the facility will have a solar canopy erected above the parking bays to help power the EV charging units. It will create six additional charging and parking bays on site for public use.
The planning application says annual carbon savings of up to 3,000 tonnes of CO2 could be provided.
The application is being considered by the planning committee.