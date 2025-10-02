Following the warmest summer on record, the Isle of Man experienced a notable shift in weather patterns during September as autumn began.
The month brought a return to more unsettled and mobile conditions, with rainfall significantly above average and temperatures moderating to near-normal levels.
Data collected at Ronaldsway shows that September recorded 134.3mm of rainfall - nearly double the 30-year average for the month (1991–2020).
The wettest day was September 17, when 21mm of rain was measured. Overall, there were six days throughout the month where rainfall totals exceeded 10mm.
Despite the wet conditions, temperatures remained close to seasonal norms. The mean temperature over 24 hours was 13.9°C, while the average daily maximum reached 16.6°C. The warmest day of the month occurred on September 1, with a high of 19.3°C.
Sunshine levels held steady in line with long-term averages. A total of 142.7 hours of sunshine was recorded during the month, matching the norm for September. The sunniest day was September 21, with 10.9 hours of sunshine.
Winds were slightly stronger than usual. The mean wind speed for the month was 12.3 knots, compared to the long-term average of 11.3 knots. The highest gust, reaching 45 knots, was recorded on September 15.
After August, Gary Salisbury from the Ronaldsway Met Office suggested that the summer could’ve been the warmest on record in the Isle of Man, which he has now confirmed to be true.
He said: ‘After the warmest summer on record, the move to meteorological autumn has seen a change to a more mobile unsettled pattern, with temperatures returning closer to average, and a lot of rain.’