Lt Gov gets to grips with college during a visit with new principal

Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer was hosted at University College Isle of Man by new principal Jesamine Kelly, enjoying hands-on experience of the vocational courses.

The visit included a tour of the ‘wide range of real working environments’, a visit to the newly refurbished ‘#2’ canteen, the digital enterprise area, and a meeting with the student services team.

During a tour of the Art, Design, Media and Music Faculty, His Excellency tried his hand at free machining (a pattern of his own face) on the sewing machine with a crash course from fashion lecturer Billee Saade.

The tour ended with tea and cake in the Annie Gill Café, which is open to the public and staffed by students who are working to boost their confidence and ‘improve their interpersonal skills within a realistic café environment’.

Sir John said: ‘I was delighted to visit UCM’s engineering skills test at the Hills Meadow campus in March and was so impressed by the students and facilities, that I wanted to see what else UCM offers. The Homefield Road campus didn’t disappoint. What a fantastic level of facilities that the island’s young people and wider community have access to.

‘Hearing about the positive experience students have, was lovely and this will no doubt foster a culture of lifelong learning which is so important to the development and growth of the economy.’

He continued: ‘I was impressed by the wide range of courses available at UCM, which gives students the chance to study in an area that really excites them without having to leave the island.