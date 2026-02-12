University College Isle of Man (UCM) has received a Gold Award at the FE First Awards, a UK-wide event recognising excellence across the Further Education (FE) sector.
UCM was named Small Marketing Team of the Year, securing the top award in the category while competing against institutions from across the UK.
The college’s marketing team oversees a broad range of functions, including social media, public relations, internal and digital communications, advertising, website management and content creation.
The team is also responsible for organising major institutional events such as the Research Festival, Graduates’ Ceremony and UCM Awards. In addition, it manages Reprographics services and School Liaison activities.
Roxy Langstaff, UCM’s marketing manager, commented: ‘We’re absolutely delighted to have won this award.
‘I’m incredibly proud of my team, who work hard to promote the fantastic learning opportunities at UCM, our strong student experience and the inspiring success stories of our alumni. It’s wonderful to see that work recognised at a UK-wide level.
‘Having a small marketing team in house is so important to ensure we can highlight the benefits of UCM to students and our community, create authentic content and support our colleagues in faculty to get the right course information out within the public domain.
‘We want to help learners make informed decisions, ultimately benefiting all new and existing learning in the island’s community.’
Jesamine Kelly, UCM’s principal, added: ‘This award is a fantastic achievement and a real testament to the dedication, creativity and professionalism of our marketing team.
‘Their work plays a vital role in connecting learners, schools and the wider community with everything UCM has to offer. Seeing both our students and staff thrive is something we’re always very proud of at UCM.’