An academic scholarship scheme has been set up in memory of a talented sportsman.
Lucas Martin, affectionately nicknamed ‘Looky’ by his family, tragically died last year at the age of 21 in September last year after contracting meningitis.
The much-loved University of Liverpool graduate from St Mark’s was known for captaining a variety of rugby and football teams in his youth and had been playing football just days before his passing.
Weeks after his death, Lucas’s family set up a charity called Looky’s Aid in memory of the ‘inspirational’ young Manxman.
The charity aims to provide life-changing opportunities for young people facing adversity, reflecting Lucas's spirit and dedication.
And from the coming new academic year onwards, the charity will offer four annual scholarships to Manx students facing economic or personal adversity.
The scholarships will be available for students hoping to study at the University Campus of Football Business (UCFB).
For successful applicants, the UCFB will discount their fees by £2,500 a year in a move that will cover the portion of fees not met by the maximum Department of Education grant.
UCFB provides degree courses in sports and football, focusing on coaching, business, and marketing at its campuses in London and Manchester.
The courses offer students a valuable qualification for careers in the multi-billion-pound sports industry.
The scholarships have been made possible through the generosity of Brendan Flood, founder and chairman of UCFB.
Interested candidates are urged to register as soon as possible, with applications closing on July 19.
Details on how to apply for the scholarships are available on the Looky's Aid website, www.lookys-aid.org.
Since his tragic death last year, Looky’s family and friends have worked to ensure his legacy is not forgotten through a number of initiatives.
Most recently his immediate family opened a new bar in the Best Western Palace Hotel and Casino in his name.
Throwing its doors open last month with a seafront view, Looky’s Bar is particularly poignant given Lucas used to work behind the bar at the hotel during his university summer breaks.