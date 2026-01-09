Before dawn broke and while most of the island slept, a lone runner pushed on snow and ice, clocking mile after relentless mile.
For 15 hours last Monday, he battled the elements, testing the limits of his body and mind in a challenge few would dare attempt.
By the time he stopped, he had covered an astonishing 110 kilometres - the equivalent of just over 68 miles.
The runner was Laxey’s Adam Horsey, a 19-year-old electrical engineering student at Lancaster University, whose passion for setting extreme personal challenges has already helped raise more than £3,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust.
The challenge saw him run more than 40 laps of Douglas Promenade during last week’s icy conditions which brought parts of the island to a standstill.
His run came after months of preparation and followed other demanding fundraising efforts, including a 24-hour active challenge and taking part in Movember when he was at university.
Despite the weather conditions during the run, Adam says the cause kept him going when his legs and energy began to fail.
Support from friends, family and the university community proved crucial, both in training and on the day itself.
And he is far from finished.
Looking ahead, Adam is preparing for his biggest challenge yet - climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in August.
With a fundraising target of £5,000, he hopes to once again push himself beyond his comfort zone - showing how personal challenges, backed by community support, can make a real difference for good causes and his chosen charity, Teenage Cancer Trust.
Adam said: ‘I woke up at half one in the morning. I had my breakfast at that point. So I had just pure carbs that was probably the hardest bit of the day was shoving that food down.
‘I went back to bed for two hours, got up at half three, and I got ready with three layers on, and then went out. It wasn't actually too bad at the start, because no one had walked on the snow and it had frozen, so it was a bit like running on hard sand.
‘It was just cold, I did my first marathon before sunrise, and then the day went on and people started walking up and down the prom, it became melted and then froze, it was horrible, it was just ice, and it was choppy, I was just slipping all day.’
At only 19 years old Adam has his fundraising for Teenage Cancer Trust high on his priority list, already brainstorming potential challenges he could set himself before his Kilimanjaro hike.
‘Just go for it, I didn't really know what I was doing. But it doesn't actually take that much effort to set up, even with just giving pages, two clicks on a website, and then your kind of doing it.’
He described the island as the perfect place with the community being so connected.
‘Everyone knows you're doing something good, and the charities are benefiting.’