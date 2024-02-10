Rushen MHK, Speaker Juan Watterson, describing it as ‘abhorrent’ and out of keeping with other dwellings in the area. One of the objectors on Primrose Terrace said it would be a ‘carbuncle’ when viewed from the inner harbour, with the ‘over-use’ of glass resulting in ‘something akin to a greenhouse’. A neighbour on Shore Road who lives next door to the proposed development called it a ‘massive eyesore’.