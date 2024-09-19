A Macmillan Cancer Support coffee morning is to be held on Friday, September 27 at Douglas City Library on Duke Street.
The event will take place between 10am and 2pm.
A MCISS team member will be present throughout the day so that people who have been affected by cancer, whether directly or indirectly, are able to discuss their situation and receive support.
Rebecca Sedgewick, Macmillan Cancer Support partnership manager for the North West (Cheshire and Merseyside), will be hosting the ‘Tea and Talk’ session at the library between 12.30pm and 1.30pm.
Rebecca will be sharing Macmillan Cancer Support’s strategy, details of Macmillan’s investments in the island and future plans for the charity.
The library team will be available to help members of the public purchase cakes and refreshments in exchange for a donation to Macmillan Cancer Support.
There will also be the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets and other competitions to win prizes. The winners will be drawn at the end of the event.