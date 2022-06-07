Macmillan to hold fundraising day this weekend

Macmillan Cancer Support will hold a fundraising day in Douglas this weekend.

Intended as a fun day for children and adults, there will be craft and cake stalls, raffles for prizes, name the toys and other competitions.

During the day there will also be live music from local artists, such as David Castro, Alice Dudley and Ian Thompson.

Lead fundraiser Jan Bell said: ‘We have waited some time to get this prime spot for our fundraising day.

‘We intend it to be a real fun and entertaining day.

‘We have been lucky to have had the support of many generous sponsors who have contributed financially and by donating prizes.

‘These prizes include a £200 Steam Packet voucher, a night in a hotel for two, wine and champagne, Strand Street retail outlets vouchers, supermarket vouchers, restaurant vouchers, an Amazon Fire Stick and much more.

‘We will also be collecting for donations through Strand Street with the assistance of Vagabonds Women’s Rugby Team.’

She added that as a voluntary organisation, all money collected stays in the island.

Mrs Bell said: ‘Macmillan have supported the development of cancer services on the island over a number of years, investing in posts to deliver improvements to cancer services, enhanced patient experience and high quality information and support.

‘These posts include clinical nurse specialists, based at Manx Care (Noble’s Hospital), who provide expert care, support and advice from the point of diagnosis through to treatment and recovery for patients, their families and carers.

‘The Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Services (MCISS) offers support to anyone affected by cancer and provides leaflets and information on cancer and specialist advice and guidance.

‘More recently Macmillan have invested in a Macmillan matron (soon to be recruited) who will be responsible for strategic leadership for cancer services across Manx Care, leading on the development of an integrated service for cancer and diagnostic services and ensuring nursing input is integral at all stages of the cancer pathway.