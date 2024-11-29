A long serving magistrate has retired from the bench after two decades of service.
David Craine sat for the final time on Thursday, November 28, as members of the judiciary gathered together in a packed courtroom.
Mr Craine was sworn in as a magistrate in October 2004 and has served as vice chair and chair of the Magistrates Association.
Chair of the Isle of Man Magistrates’ Association, Gill Eaton, led the tributes, saying: ‘It’s a special, but very sad occasion.’
She said that Mr Craine’s down to earth, relatable style had earned him the respect of all of the courtroom.
‘David has the gift of being able to talk to defendants from all walks of life with no hint of condescension,’ said Ms Eaton.
‘He’s always displayed a measured and considered approach in the courtroom.’
‘Thank you for your dedication, safe judgements, guidance, and friendship.’
Advocate Jim Travers paid tribute on behalf of the Manx Bar, saying: ‘What a tribute it is to you that we have a full house in the jury area, as well as in the public gallery.
‘It’s a testament to the esteem in which you are held by your colleagues.’
The advocate thanked Mr Craine for his ‘compassion, wise judgement, and good humour’ over his 20 years of service.
‘We wish you all the very best in your retirement. You will always be welcome back in this courtroom,' said Mr Travers.
Speaking on behalf of the Attorney General’s Chambers, advocate Hazel Carroon said: ‘It’s always been a pleasure to appear in front of you.
‘Thank you so much for all your help. I have had the benefit of appearing in front of you, not just as a prosecutor, but also as a defence advocate.
‘You have always been extremely gracious. We are grateful for all of your wisdom and experience.
‘Thank you so much for giving up your time to do this. You will be very sadly missed.’
Mr Craine said that it was hard to believe that he had been serving on the bench for 20 years.
‘Thank you all for those very kind words. It has been an honour and a privilege,’ he said.
‘I have enjoyed it immensely. I hope that in that time, I have contributed to the criminal justice system and particularly helped juveniles to a more productive and positive path.
‘I have always been impressed by the professionalism and respect shown by prosecution and defending advocates.’
Mr Craine thanked all the court clerks who had served during his time on the bench, including Deemster John Needham, and present clerk to the justices, Rebecca Cubbon, for her excellent legal knowledge and helpful approach.
‘I will miss the camaraderie of my colleagues, their friendship, and their willingness to pass on knowledge will always stay with me, which was invaluable in my early days,’ he said.
Mr Craine said that the one constant had been Zoe Cannell, who he praised for her organisational skills.
He summed up, saying: ‘I shall miss you all as I sail off to that new destination that is the supplemental list.’