A long-serving teacher at Onchan Primary School has retired after more than three decades of service.
Gill Manley, who has worked at the school for 31 years, was described as a much-loved member of staff who had made a lasting impact on generations of pupils, parents, and colleagues.
Headteacher Jo Richardson said: ‘Mrs Manley has been an integral part of our team for more than three decades.
‘Leaving was a big decision for Gill, as she has truly loved coming into school each day to work with the children. Her passion and commitment have left an unforgettable impact on our school community.’
To mark her retirement, staff held a celebration tea attended by many past and present colleagues who had worked alongside her over the years.