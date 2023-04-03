Michael Kaighin, aged 26, of no fixed address, has appeared in court admitting to breaching his bail conditions.
He was granted bail on March 23 after admitting stealing alcohol from the same shop four times.
However, the court heard that he was no longer welcome at his bail address and had therefore breached the bail by failing to live there.
Defence advocate James Peterson said that his client had no bail address to go to.
A probation officer said that Kaighin had been deemed unsuitable for Tromode House, the probation accommodation, as there were concerns over his health and wellbeing which staff did not have the expertise to deal with.
The case was adjourned until April 4 with magistrates saying they would have considered bail if a suitable address could be found.
Kaighin is due to be sentenced on May 4 and has been remanded in custody.