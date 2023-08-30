No airmail has been delivered to the Isle of Man this morning (Wednesday August 30).
A spokesperson from Isle of Man Post Office says: 'Due to circumstances beyond our control no airmail has been received this morning.
'Therefore, priority items including "special delivery" and "parcelforce24" will not be delivered. Local to local and sea mail is unaffected.
'This issue means that we are unable to dispatch mail today, meaning mail collected today will be dispatched tomorrow (Thursday August 31).
'The "special delivery" guarantee has also been suspended for today.'