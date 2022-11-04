Mainly dry but a risk of showers
Friday 4th November 2022 7:23 am
Ramsey at 7.22am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Mainly dry with sunny spells and the risk of a few showers. Moderate to fresh west or northwest wind backing southwest through the evening and decreasing. Maximum temperature 12°C.
Rain arriving overnight, possibly falling heavy at times as the southerly winds strengthen. Rain then clearing late morning as the wind veers west and decreases. Top temperature 14°C.
Outlook
Sunshine and scattered blustery showers on Sunday as well as a strong south or southwest wind. Highest temperature 13°C.
Sunrise: 7:24am Today Sunset: 4:39pm Today
