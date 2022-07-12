Mainly dry, some showers

The weather forecast from Stuart Davison of the Met Office:

A few spots of light rain around to start. Otherwise cloudy and mainly dry with the risk of further outbreaks of light rain later in the day. Light to moderate southwest wind, veering northwest and freshening this evening. Maximum temperature 20°C.

Slightly cooler and fresher tomorrow with sunny spells and remaining dry. Moderate locally fresh west or southwest wind and a top temperature of 19°C.

Outlook

A little more cloud around on Thursday but remaining dry with sunny intervals. Light to moderate mainly westerly wind and a highest temperature again around 19°C.