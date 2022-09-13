Mainly dry with sunny intervals this afternoon

Tuesday 13th September 2022 5:58 am
The view from the Bungalow at 6.54am (Isle of Man Government webcam )

The weather forecast by Kirsty Pendlebury at the Met Office:

Today will be mainly dry with the cloud breaking to allow sunny intervals to develop, particularly this afternoon. A moderate or locally fresh north to north-westerly wind with temperatures reaching up to 18°C at best.

This evening & tonight will be dry with some clear spells, before it turns increasingly cloudy later in the night. A light to moderate northwest wind with minimum temperature around 10°C.

Outlook

Dry and fairly cloudy tomorrow, but with the chance of some bright or sunny spells at times. Breezy with a freshening north-westerly wind and highs of 17°C.

Remaining dry and settled on Thursday with bright or sunny intervals and a top temperature of 17°C, and a moderate to fresh north to northwest wind.

Sunrise: 6:47am Today Sunset: 7:41pm Today

