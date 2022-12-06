The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Mainly dry with sunny spells, just a small chance of the odd isolated shower. Moderate north or northeast winds with a top temperature up to 6°C.
Generally dry with sunny spells again tomorrow, though there is a risk of some wintry showers developing later in the evening and overnight. Light to moderate northerly winds and maximum temperatures reaching 5°C.
Outlook
Any wintry showers at first on Thursday will soon clear, leaving the rest of the day mostly dry with bright or sunny spells developing. Light to moderate north or northeast winds and a top temperature only reaching up to 4°C.
Sunrise: 8:21am TodaySunset: 3:57pm Today