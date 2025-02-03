‘It’s also about planning for the future’ Chris says. ‘Many Boards can get bogged down talking about what’s happened, but we have our eye on the future. My rule is that two-thirds of our Board meeting is spent looking forward, and one-third on reporting. The key thing we’re obsessed with is sustainability and making sure that the charity is here in five, ten, fifteen-years-time. And I suppose the other component of Board excellence is we have a healthy turnover of membership’ Chris says. ‘Because one of the challenges of achieving excellence is if a group works together too long, it can get stale. And I think we’ve got that just right at Hospice, we have a balance of people who’ve got a lot of experience and great institutional memory but every year we have two or three new Governors joining the Board, which gives us that fresh energy. Because we have several excellent people supporting each of the subcommittees, we have a natural flow through of people to the Board who understand the complexities of the organisation.’