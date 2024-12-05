Sections of a busy road in the south of the island are to be closed for five weeks for resurfacing works in the new year.
Work on the A5 Castletown Road, Rushen, will start on Monday January 6 and is expected to be completed on or before Friday February 14.
During that time, it will be subject to a temporary closure order from the Shore Road junction to a point just short of the grounds to Rushen Primary School.
The highways division has written to residents and Rushen Primary School notifying them of the access arrangements.
When the works begin, traffic will be diverted from Port St Mary and Port Erin via Beach Road, Station Road and Four Roads.
On-street parking at the bottom of Beach Road will be suspended to facilitate increased levels of traffic.
Pedestrian access will be maintained.
Vehicle access to individual properties will be from either one end of the closure or the other and may change as work progresses.
Access to individual entrances will be interrupted for short periods as work passes the front of those properties.
Vehicle access to the Southern Civic Amenity Site and Port St Mary allotments will initially be from the Four Roads roundabout and later from Shore Road.
The amenity site will closed to the public for up to two days while the road is being resurfaced directly outside the entrance.
These closure dates will be announced in due course.
Working hours will generally be between 8am and 4pm on weekdays. Weekend working will only take place where operationally necessary.