The Department of Infrastructure has announced a temporary road closure on the A3 Ramsey Road between Ballig and Cronk-Y-Voddy Crossroads, scheduled for Monday, September 16.
The closure will be in effect from 9.30am until no later than 3.30pm to facilitate the safe removal of road race equipment by contractors employed by the Department for Enterprise. During the closure vehicular and pedestrian access to all properties along the route will be maintained via alternative routes.
Properties between Ballig and Glen Helen will be accessible via St John’s/Ballig only.
Properties between Cronk Y Voddy and Sarah’s Cottage can be accessed from Cronk Y Voddy/Kirk Michael only.
Residents within the closure area and its immediate surroundings have been informed via a letter detailing these access arrangements. The DoI has also noted that while the closure hours on the A3 partially overlap with the contingency dates for similar works on the northern section of the A18 Mountain Road, there are no plans to close both routes simultaneously.