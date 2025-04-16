A major route into Douglas has been closed following a road traffic collision.
The Isle of Man Constabulary confirmed that Richmond Hill is currently shut between the Fort North Roundabout and Mount Murray Back Road.
In a statement shared on social media at around 1.45pm, police said: ‘Due to a Road Traffic Collision, Richmond Hill is closed between Fort North Roundabout and Mount Murray Back Road. Please take alternative routes. Updates to follow.’
Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and follow diversion signs where available.
No further details about the incident have been released at this time.
Police say more updates will be provided in due course.