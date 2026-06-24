That’s according to a new survey conducted by Island Global Research which found that 62% of respondents in the Isle of Man backed the introduction of a social media ban for under-16s,
A total of 31% of those surveyed were opposed to the measures which 7% said they did not know whether restrictions should be enforced.
The poll was carried out between June 17 and 22 and was completed by 619 Isle of Man residents aged 16 and over.
Respondents were asked whether a social media ban for under-16s - using the same model as the UK and Australia - should be introduced in the Isle of Man.
Support for the proposal was strongest among women, with 72% in favour, compared with 51% of men.
Among parents with children under the age of 18, support was even higher at 71%, while 26% were opposed.
Support for a ban was lowest among younger respondents and generally higher among older age groups.
Among those aged 25 to 44, 65% backed the idea, compared with 62% of people aged 45 to 59 and 60% of those aged 60 to 79.
Support was lowest among 16 to 24-year-olds, where 30% said they were in favour and 60% opposed the proposal, although the sample size in that age group was fewer than 30 people.
At the other end of the age scale, 74% of respondents aged 80 and over backed the idea.
The survey also asked parents about their children’s use of social media platforms including Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook and X.
Among parents who took part, 37% said their children aged under 10 used social media, while 93% said their children aged between 10 and 15 were using it.
The Isle of Man figures were broadly in line with the other jurisdictions surveyed, although support was highest in Jersey, where 72% backed the idea.
In Guernsey, 63% supported a ban and 30% opposed it, while in Gibraltar 64% were in favour and 31% against.