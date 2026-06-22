New statutory employment rights for parents of babies requiring neonatal care and employees with caring responsibilities have moved a step closer after the Employment (Amendment) Act 2026 received Royal Assent.
The legislation allows the Department for Enterprise to progress the introduction of Neonatal Care Leave and Carer’s Leave, as well as broaden entitlement to Parental Bereavement Leave.
Under the proposals, Neonatal Care Leave would provide additional parental leave for parents whose child spends time in neonatal intensive care, with entitlement linked to the length of care received.
Carer’s Leave would create a new statutory leave framework aimed at supporting employees with caring responsibilities. The Department said the provisions would be tailored to the needs of both workers and employers in the Isle of Man.
Enterprise Minister Tim Johnston said: ‘With Royal Assent now granted to the Employment (Amendment) Act 2026, the Isle of Man has taken another important step in ensuring our employment framework continues to reflect the realities faced by working families, parents and carers.
‘These new powers will allow us to introduce practical and compassionate rights for those who need support at some of the most challenging moments in family life, whether that is caring for a new-born child receiving neonatal care or balancing employment alongside wider caring responsibilities.
‘Throughout this administration, the Department has worked to deliver meaningful reforms to employment legislation, particularly around family leave rights, strengthening protections for workers while maintaining a balanced framework for employers.
‘This legislation is another important part of that programme and supports our ambition to ensure the Isle of Man remains an attractive, secure and supportive place to live, work and raise a family.’
It is hoped the regulations needed to bring the new leave entitlements into effect will be introduced early in the next administration.
More information is available at gov.im/employmentrights