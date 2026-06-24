Hospice Isle of Man has announced that Manx performer Samantha Barks will return to the island later this year for a special fundraising concert in support of the charity.
The event, titled ‘Samantha Barks: A Candlelit Concert for Hospice’, will take place at the Gaiety Theatre on Friday, November 27, and is being sponsored by Ramsey Crookall.
The one-night performance will offer audiences an evening of music and storytelling, with all proceeds from ticket sales going towards Hospice Isle of Man's services.
The concert was the idea of Samantha herself, after she approached Hospice Isle of Man directly when learning about the charity’s ongoing funding needs.
Barks will perform highlights from her acclaimed UK tour, ‘The Cathedral Tour’, alongside songs from some of her best-known stage and screen roles. The programme is expected to include music from Oliver!, Les Misérables in both its stage and film adaptations, Frozen, and a selection of Disney favourites.
‘The Isle of Man is, and always has been, my home, my calm in the storm, and my favourite place in the world,’ she said.
‘When I heard that the Hospice was in need of support, I really wanted to help in any way I could. I feel that the Hospice staff are heroes, and the compassion, care, and dignity they provide to people is a truly beautiful thing.
‘I thought it would be a lovely idea to bring my cathedral show to the Isle of Man in support of the Hospice.
‘I really loved my time on my cathedral tour last year and felt that I got to know each audience in a special and different way through our conversations. Every night was a completely unique experience.
‘My set list will take us on a journey through the roles I have played, and I will be taking questions throughout the evening, which I have found really helps shape each performance in its own unique way.’
Barks, who recently appeared as Charity Barnum in a production of The Greatest Showman musical, has enjoyed a successful career across theatre, film and television.
Hospice Isle of Man said her support for the event will help raise vital funds to enable the charity to continue providing specialist palliative and end-of-life care across the island.
Vanessa Smith, head of income generation at Hospice Isle of Man, said: ‘We are deeply honoured that Samantha has offered to perform in support of Hospice Isle of Man.
‘It is an incredibly kind and generous gesture that will help us continue providing compassionate, specialist care to our patients and their families during some of life’s most difficult times.
‘Samantha is a world‑class performer, and this heartfelt homecoming concert promises to be a truly memorable evening for our community.’
Tickets for the concert are on sale now through the VillaGaiety Box Office.
Adult tickets are priced at £40, while concessions for under-16s and seniors will cost £35.