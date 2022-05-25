Make every drop count

Manx Utilities has launched a ‘Use Water Wisely’ campaign as we enter the summer.

The authority monitors the island’s raw water stocks alongside the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture, and the water supplied from reservoirs to the island’s rivers.

The Met Office also shares predicted weather trends.

This year’s latest outlook for April to June indicates warmer temperatures and near normal rainfall.

The chairman of Manx Utilities, Rob Callister MHK, said: ‘Our island water stocks are exposed to the same climate change challenges as many locations across the UK, however, the island is different in that the only stocks we have are our own.

‘Naturally as the weather becomes warmer, consumer demand increases, however we would hope that consumers do think about using water wisely.

‘Manx Utilities has a dedicated leakage team who monitor hundreds of pressure and flow points throughout the water distribution network for changes, which enables a quick reaction to leakage issues and resulted in an 18% reduction in the last 12 months.

‘Manx Utilities continues to drive forward its plans for water main replacement on ageing frequent burst water mains.’

He added: ‘It is important for us all to make smarter water choices such as recycling used water, taking less time in the shower, fixing leaky loos, or simply turning off the tap when brushing our teeth.

‘Any proactive measures or behavioural changes all contribute in protecting our island’s precious drinking water and potentially reducing energy bills.’

On average, one person will use 150 litres of water per day, which is almost twice the amount used in the early 1960s.

A dripping tap can use 5,500 litres in a year.

Turning your tap off while cleaning your teeth can save 4,500 litres a year.