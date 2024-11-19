‘Our aim is to help and empower people as much as possible either individually or in groups to make a difference and do great things for nature. Make Space for Nature can cover everything from big projects to small actions. So, it could be as simple as putting some pollinating flowers in a window box at home, right through to a big community getting together, getting some space, turning it into allotments, growing food etc. It can be the smallest action right through to really big community projects. And where we fit into that is we help tie all those actions together and help make people feel that they're part of a big movement to make a difference. The campaign is about the people of the Isle of Man doing what they feel is right for wildlife. We know how much people care, but sometimes they don’t have access to the tools, support, and expertise to help make their ideas a reality. We want to change that with Make Space for Nature.’