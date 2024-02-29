Almost 60 vehicles were stopped and checked this morning (Thursday) on the first day of a joint operation led by the roads policing unit.
Operation Uplift aims to tackle anti-social driving and other motoring offences including using a mobile phone while behind the wheel, failure to wear a seatbelt, driving without due care, speeding, and drink and drug driving,
It also focuses on the road-worthiness of vehicles and whether motorists have the correct licences, insurance and road tax.
Operation Uplift involves the road policing unit working in conjunction with the Douglas community policing team, the vehicle testing centre, Customs, and the Isle of Man Road Safety Team.
It will continue to run over the coming weeks and months, and will be island-wide, with officers conducting both roadside check points and attending areas whereby anti-social driving is frequently reported.
Today, they were carrying out roadside checks at the TT Grandstand.
Police checked everyone had a licence, insurance and tax, the vehicle testing centre conducted road-worthiness and emission checks, Customs checked for ‘red diesel’ and the Road Safety Team provided advice to drivers on ensuring both they and their vehicles were fit for the road.
A total of 57 vehicles were stopped and checked, and 11 vehicle defect rectification notices were issued. These are not fines, they simply stipulate a period of time to fix the issue to prevent a fine.
One enforceable fixed penalty notice was issued for a tyre-related offence, and two vehicles failed emissions tests, and have been given a period of time to rectify the issues causing the high emissions.
Two vehicles were identified as having expired road tax.
A spokesman for the roads policing unit said: ‘We can’t be everywhere all the time, but we can be anywhere, anytime.
‘Please take this chance to check your admin (print your insurance and carry it in your car), check your vehicle is fit for the road, and make sure you’re fit for the road.’