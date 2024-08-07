A man has died following a crash earlier today.
The Isle of Man Constabulary confirmed the 21-year-old’s death following the incident on Douglas Road in Peel.
The crash happened close to the Queen Elizabeth II High School (QEII) at around 4.18pm on Wednesday.
In a statement issued tonight, police said the man died after ‘sustaining serious injuries’.
Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident, the force has confirmed.
An investigation is ongoing and the road remains shut.
A statement issued by the Isle of Man Constabulary reads: ‘At 4:18pm on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, Police were called to a road traffic collision on Douglas Road, Peel, near to the Queen Elizabeth II School.
‘We can now sadly confirm that a 21 year old local male has passed away having sustained serious injuries.
‘We can also confirm that two arrests have been made in relation to this collision.
‘The investigation into this matter is on-going, and we would ask that the public refrain from speculation.
‘We would like to appeal to members of the public, who may have been present in the area at the time, have dash camera footage, or have any information in regards to this incident to contact us. In particular we would like to speak to anyone in the area at the time of the incident, who may have witnessed the collision.
‘If you can assist us with our enquiries, please contact us on 01624-631212 quoting reference number P070824024.
‘The road remains closed at this time.’
As a result of the crash, the A1 Douglas to Peel Road has been closed from the junction in Peel, encompassing Queens Drive, Tynwald Road, and Albany Road, to the junction at Tynwald, St John’s.
At the time of writing, the closure has been in effect for more than three hours.
Earlier today an eyewitness reported to Isle of Man Today that four police cars and an ambulance were present at the scene.
Additionally, a Great North Air Ambulance was seen landing near the school.