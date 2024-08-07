A man has died following an incident on the Isle of Man earlier this afternoon.
The Isle of Man Constabulary initially said the force was dealing with a road traffic collision on Douglas Road in Peel around 4.18pm.
The crash happened outside Queen Elizabeth II High School (QEII).
Police shut the A1 between St John’s and Peel in the aftermath of the incident and warned that the route could be closed for ‘some time’.
Two people have also been arrested as part of the police investigation into the crash.
One eyewitness said they saw a helicopter land in a field by Peel Cemetery, with cars backed up towards the junction with Albany Road, Tynwald Road and Queens Drive in the wake of the incident this afternoon.
Below is a picture sent to us at the scene, which shows a helicopter in the area that has flown over Peel and landed near to QEII High School.
The main road from Tynwald Hill in St John’s through to Queen’s Drive in Peel is still shut.
Access to Peel can be reached via the Poortown Road.
