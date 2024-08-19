A 23-year-old man has admitted driving under the influence of cocaine and benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of the class A drug.
Peric Fynn Warrilow was arrested on February 24 at Lord Street, while driving a Nissan Almera.
He also pleaded guilty to having no vehicle licence and will be sentenced on October 3 in summary court.
A fourth charge, of possessing a prohibited article in a public place, was withdrawn by the prosecution.
Warrilow, who lives at Mylchreest Drive in Ballasalla, appeared before magistrates on Thursday, August 15, and was represented in court by advocate Emily Brennan.
Ms Brennan asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address and to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.