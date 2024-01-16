A 25-year-old man has been put on probation for two years after a crime spree involving nine offences.
Kieran Michael Cain admitted common assault in August 2022, property damage, common assault and destroying property in November 2022, possessing cannabis and theft of alcohol in March 2023, being found drunk in public and theft of alcohol in June 2023, and theft of alcohol in July 2023.
Cain was also ordered to pay £1,800 compensation for a fish tank and television he damaged, £250 each to the two men he assaulted, and £192 for damaging a car.
He has been on remand for six months, during which time a psychiatric report was prepared and concerns were raised by his advocate over his fitness to plead.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said that the offences, individually, had not been that serious, and it was the number of them which made the case more serious.
Mr Glover said that his client had been on remand since July 2023 and was working with various agencies, including Motiv8 and probation.
The advocate said that Cain’s offending usually involved him being intoxicated or stealing alcohol, and that his time on remand had been a stark wake up call.
Cain was said to be going to reside at Viva Heights, a residential facility which provides mental health support.
He was said to suffer from complex difficulties and behavioural disorders.
Mr Glover asked the court to spare his client a ban on purchasing alcohol as he said this made him vulnerable, due to some people charging him extortionate amounts of money to purchase alcohol for him, and finding it funny to get him drunk and make him do silly things.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood issued a two-year ban on entering licensed premises only.
The defendant will pay the compensation at a rate of £20 per week, deducted from benefits.