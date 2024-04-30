A 39-year-old man who was involved in a fracas outside Castletown Police Station has been fined £270.
Patrick James Martin tried to punch a man but missed and hit a woman instead.
He admitted being drunk and disorderly and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police officers were at Castletown Police Station on April 13, at 12.15am.
They heard an argument outside and went out to find Martin arguing with a male and female, next to a parked taxi.
He was then seen throwing a punch at the male, which missed the man but hit the woman instead.
Officers intervened as Martin raised his fists again and tried to punch the other male, but again missed.
The defendant was described as smelling of alcohol and stumbling.
Mr Swain said that there had been no complaint made by the other male or female, so no assault charge had been brought.
Martin, who lives at James Road, was represented in court by advocate Stephen Wood.
Mr Wood said: ‘Embarrassingly, Mr Martin knows both the gentleman and lady.
‘There had maybe been some more jovial interactions earlier in the evening, but things had got sour.
‘He accepts alcohol was an aggravating feature and is apologetic, to the lady in particular.’
The advocate went on to say that it was perhaps because the parties knew each other, that there had been no statement of complaint from the woman.
Mr Wood asked the court to deal with the offence by way of a financial penalty.
‘Mr Martin says he rarely goes out,’ said the advocate.
‘He was invited out by his brother, things began to unravel, and he found himself having a night in the cells as a result.’
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood ordered Martin to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £200 per month.