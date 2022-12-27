Nathan Alexander Orme, aged 29, of Anagh Coar Road, Anagh Coar, has had his court case adjourned after being deemed unfit to appear.
He is charged with common assault on a female, alleged to have been committed on October 28 which he has denied.
Mr Orme attended court on Thursday for a pre-trial review, but his advocate Paul Glover said that he had ‘taken to the festive spirit far too soon’ and was not in a fit state to understand the court process.
The case was adjourned until January 5.
Bail continues.