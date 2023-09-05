Nicholas Adam Fleming, aged 54, of Old Castletown Road, Douglas, has appeared in court charged with a domestic abuse offence.
It is alleged to have been committed on August 22.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor said that information had been received that the complainant may be withdrawing her statement, but a retraction had not yet been received by the prosecution.
The case was adjourned until September 5 to allow time for this to be investigated, but could be brought back to court sooner if the charge is withdrawn.
Mr Fleming is currently remanded in custody.