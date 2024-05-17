A 38-year-old man has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenager on a bus.
The man is accused of groping the 18 year old, then following her when she got off the bus and asking her to go into a toilet with him.
He is also accused of offering to supply cocaine to the girl.
We cannot name the man as it is prohibited under legislation introduced by the Isle of Man Government on March 26.
Part eight of the Sexual Offences and Obscene Publications Act 2021 stops the press from naming suspects charged with sexual offences, unless they have been convicted.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that it is alleged that the man got on a bus in Port Erin on May 14.
The girl was said to be unknown to him but he sat opposite her.
He is then alleged to have asked her if she wanted some cocaine, which she refused.
The man is then accused of pulling the teenager towards him and trying to kiss her.
He is then alleged to have put his hand under her top, touching her breast, and put a hand between her legs.
She got off the bus, but he is alleged to have followed her and said: ‘Come with me to the toilet.’
She said she ran off and he was subsequently arrested.
During an interview, he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Mr Connick asked for an adjournment until May 23, saying that a full detailed account had not yet been given by the complainant.
The defendant is yet to enter pleas to the charges, but defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that his client intended to admit them and wanted to be clear to the alleged victim that the matter would not be dragged out.
Mr Rodgers made a bail application, which was opposed by the prosecution.
Magistrates denied bail and the man was remanded in custody at the Isle of Man Prison.