A 28-year-old man has appeared in court after admitting burglary and property damage.
Jack Peter Freeman, of Reayrt Ny Keylley in Peel, broke into Kirby Park Garden Centre, at Vicarage Road in Douglas, on October 2 last year, and caused £11,037 worth of damage.
The case was adjourned previously to find out if the company had received any compensation via insurers.
On Tuesday, February 11, prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that a claim had not been made so no compensation had been received.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood said that she would only be able to award maximum compensation under summary court powers of up to £10,000, made up of £5,000 for each offence.
However, it was agreed that sentencing would take place in summary court, as any order in the criminal court would not stop the company pursuing further compensation via a civil court.
Sentencing has been adjourned until March 18, after defence advocate Helen Lobb asked for a probation report to be prepared.
Bail continues, with a condition to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.