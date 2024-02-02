A 29-year-old has admitted attacking a man in a jacuzzi at the National Sports Centre.
He admitted assault causing actual bodily harm and will be sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on a date to be set.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that the victim had been in the jacuzzi at the NSC on January 16, at 10.30am.
His girlfriend was present, along with two other males.
Jones was said to have entered and come from behind the victim, putting him in a headlock, then punching him four or five times, then forcing his head under the water.
The victim was said to have banged his head on the tiles and said that he believed that he briefly lost consciousness.
He was described as ‘going blue’ and bleeding from his head and ears.
During the attack, Jones was alleged to have said: ‘I’m going to kill him. I told you I was going to murder you.’
The two men who were also in the jacuzzi said that the attack was unprovoked.
Mr Swain said that it was alleged that Jones’ anger had been fuelled by an outstanding debt and that he had made attempts to find out where the victim was on the morning in question, so there had been an element of pre-meditation.
The victim was said to have suffered bruising to his neck and tenderness, as well as a cut to the bridge of his nose.
Mr Swain submitted that the case was too serious for summary court and should be committed to the higher court for sentencing.
Defence advocate Paul Glover argued for the case remaining in the lower court, saying that, although it had been an unpleasant incident, the level of injuries could have been a lot worse.
Mr Glover also asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and said there had been no use of any weapon and the attack had been entirely unsophisticated, with several witnesses present as well as CCTV.
The advocate said that the victim had not needed to attend hospital and had been attended to at the scene by NSC staff.
Mr Glover also said that the defendant may wish to dispute some of the prosecution facts which had been read out.
Magistrates declined summary court jurisdiction and Jones, who lives at Palace Terrace in Douglas, will make his first appearance the higher court on February 9.
Bail continues.