A person has been arrested following an incident at the National Sports Centre (NSC) spa suite.
It took place around 10.45am yesterday morning (Tuesday, January 16).
Police say the person is currently in police custody and the 'matter is being progressed'.
The police statement added: 'We would like to ask that if anyone witnessed this matter or has relevant information to make contact with the Isle of Man Constabulary via 631212 quoting reference 97/1335/24'.
The spa suite was shut, however re-opened this morning.