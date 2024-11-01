A 25-year-old Peel man has admitted possessing thousands of pounds worth of cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis with intent to supply.
Darby John Roberts appeared before magistrates at Douglas Courthouse on Thursday, October 31, but has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Roberts was stopped by police for a routine check while he was driving on October 18.
His car and home were searched and police found a total of 31.5 grams of cocaine, which they valued at £3,150, 5.7 kilos of cannabis, valued at £114,294, and 180 MDMA tablets, valued at between £1,800 and £2,700.
Mr Swain submitted that, based on the quantities of drugs found, the case was not suitable for summary court sentencing, and should be committed to the higher court.
Roberts, who lives at Ballawattleworth Estate, was represented by advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin, who agreed that the case should go to the Court of General Gaol Delivery and asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Magistrates declined summary court jurisdiction and committed Roberts to the higher court, where he will make his first appearance on November 8.
Bail has been granted in the sum of £500, with conditions to reside at his home address, to surrender his passport, not to leave the island without court consent, to abide by a curfew between 8pm and 7am, and to report to police three times a week.