A 32-year-old man from Liverpool has appeared in court admitting trying to smuggle cocaine to the island.
Adam Scullin was arrested at the Sea Terminal on November 29.
Police seized 110.7 grams of the class A drug.
Scullin, who lives at Carnarvon Road in Walton, appeared at Douglas Courthouse on Tuesday, December 10, and entered a guilty plea to production of the drug to the island, as well as possessing it with intent to supply.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge submitted that the case was too serious to be sentenced in summary court and said that it should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Scullin was represented by advocate Lawrie Gelling, who agreed that the case should be dealt with at the higher court.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood declined summary court jurisdiction and committed the defendant, who will make his first appearance at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on December 20.
No bail application was made and Scullin is remanded at the Isle of Man Prison.