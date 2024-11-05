Armed police and emergency response units responded to a domestic dispute at a residence on Murray’s Road, Douglas today.
It led to a temporary closure of the road and the evacuation of school children and teachers from a nearby primary school.
It’s now been confirmed that a male has been arrested.
The Isle of Man Constabulary said that they received a call about the incident at approximately 10.50am today (Tuesday) after which they assessed the situation and decided to deploy armed officers, supported by unarmed police and negotiators, due to the potential risk to those involved.
In a precautionary move, the force also closed off Murrays Road and some surrounding roads and lanes.
The head teacher of Scoill yn Jubilee made a decision to safely transfer the children from the junior school on Laureston Avenue to the infants school site on Stoney Road.
Eyewitnesses reported that a drone was seen overhead as part of the police response, and sounds of loud shouting were heard from within the property at the centre of the operation.
In an official statement from Police, the force confirmed that one man has been arrested following the incident.
The full statement reads: ‘At 10.50am today Police responded to a report of a domestic dispute at an address in Murrays Road, Douglas.
‘The available information was assessed and it was determined that it was necessary to deploy armed response officers, supported by unarmed officers and Police negotiators to the scene.
‘In order to negate any risk to those involved, the officers and with consideration of the wider public, closed the road temporarily and a nearby school was informed of the situation.
‘The matter was resolved by 3:10pm with the arrest of a male, and the road was re-opened.
‘It is regrettable that this incident caused some minor degree of impact to the community but this was in order to ensure they were not placed at risk and to effectively apprehend a suspect.’
By 3:10pm, police confirmed that the situation had been resolved safely, with a male suspect taken into custody and the road reopened.