A visitor from London has been fined £2,200 for drink-driving and driving while disqualified.
Christopher John Cotton was also given a five-year driving ban by acting Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police saw 43-year-old Cotton driving a Peugeot on Strang Road in Douglas, on November 22 at 12.50pm.
He was doing 33mph in a 20mph zone and was subsequently stopped.
Officers said they could smell alcohol and also reported that Cotton, who lives at London Road in Brentford, had glazed eyes.
He told them that he had been drinking the night before.
He failed a roadside breathalyser test and was arrested and taken to police headquarters.
Once there, a further test produced a reading of 66. The legal limit is 35.
Police checks revealed that he had been disqualified from driving in the UK, just days before coming to the island, on November 18.
That was for an offence in Portsmouth, committed in August, but Cotton had not turned up to the court there when he was due to be sentenced, which had resulted in a warrant being issued for his arrest.
He was subsequently stopped by police in Lancashire as he was heading to the Isle of Man ferry on November 18, and then issued with a ban after appearing in court there.
Defence advocate John Wright said that the defendant was visiting the island with his partner for the funeral of her grandmother.
Mr Wright said that Cotton’s partner had been told she had to collect her grandmother’s personal belongings before 1pm or they would be disposed of. Cotton said that she had been too upset to drive so he had been going to collect them when the Manx police stopped him.
Mr Wright said that the defendant was signed off sick and receiving benefits in the UK, so he would have to get hold of his partner to see if she could assist him in paying the fine, if he was not to face immediate custody.
Acting Deputy High Bailiff Mrs Hughes fined Cotton £1,000 for the drink-driving offence and £1,200 for driving while disqualified.
He was also ordered to take an extended test at the end of his ban, complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course, and pay £125 prosecution costs. Cotton must pay the fines and costs forthwith or he could face up to 120 days in prison in default of payment.