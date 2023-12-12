A Ramsey man has been fined £500 for using a mobile phone while driving and having no driving licence.
Andrew Crennell sent a postal admission to the offences and also had his licence endorsed with four penalty points by Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood.
Prosecuting advocate James Robinson told the court that 39-year-old Crennell was driving a Ford Transit van on Harris Promenade in Douglas on July 18.
Police stopped him after they saw him using his mobile phone.
Checks revealed that his driving licence had expired in March 2021.
Crennell, who lives at Jurby Road, sent written mitigation to the court saying that he had answered a phone call, as his hands-free system was not working, but realised he shouldn’t have.
He said that he had renewed his driving licence immediately after being spoken to by police.
The Deputy High Bailiff ordered him to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £200 per fortnight.