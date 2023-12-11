A 29-year-old Ballasalla man has been fined £500 for disorderly behaviour on licensed premises at Jaks bar.
Zachary John Morton slapped another customer several times and was arrested after CCTV footage was viewed.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered the defendant to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that Morton was at the Loch Promenade bar in Douglas on November 27.
He was involved in an argument with another male and security staff saw the male punching out at Morton, which resulted in the man being ejected.
However, CCTV footage was later viewed which showed Morton slapping the man in the face a number of times before the punch was thrown.
He was subsequently arrested and said: ‘The guy swung at me.’
Morton, who lives at Rushen Abbey, was shown the footage and claimed he had been joking around with the man, but admitted things had gone too far.
A small quantity of cannabis was found in his possession but a caution was issued in relation to this.
Mr Connick said that the other male had not wanted to make a statement to police.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb handed in letters of reference for her client.
Ms Lobb said that she had watched the CCTV footage and would describe her client’s behaviour as annoying, saying that not all the slaps had made contact with the man.
She said that the other male had said something and things had started off in a joking manner, but then gone too far.
The advocate asked for credit to be given for Morton’s guilty plea and his admissions to the police in interview.
‘This was out of character,’ said Ms Lobb.
‘It was a situation where he simply had too much alcohol.’
The advocate went on to say that the defendant had spent time in police custody after his arrest and asked for that to be taken into account.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood said that the offence was very much at the lower end of the scale for disorderly behaviour offences, and seemed to have been more to do with stupidity than anything else.
Morton agreed to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £50 per fortnight.