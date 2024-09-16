A man has appeared in court charged with arson with intent to endanger life.
Kyson Bell, 22, appeared at the summary court on Monday at Douglas Courthouse following an alleged incident in Ramsey at the weekend
Armed police and negotiators were deployed to Albert Street in the early hours of Sunday (September 15) in what police described as an ‘isolated incident’ with ‘no ongoing risk to the public’.
The force also added the deployment of armed officers was a ‘necessary measure’ but no one was harmed during the operation.
Mr Kyson, care of Isle of Man Prison, in making his first court appearance, entered no plea to the charge and he was remanded in custody. He will next appear at the summary court on September 24.