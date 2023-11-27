On Saturday morning John Alan Johnson appeared in court and was remanded at the prison until November 30.
The police said: ‘As we continue with enquiries, we have recovered a number of items of property that we suspect to be stolen but are unable to attribute them to anyone at this time.
‘We do know a number of insecure cars were entered in and around the same time the burglary occurred, therefore we are asking the public again to check their vehicles, any outbuilding or premises that may have also been left insecure overnight from Wednesday November 22 2023 into the early hours of Thursday November 23 2023 to see if anything has been disturbed or is missing.
‘We are also asking any members of the public who have yet to be spoken to by police to check their doorbell or dash cam footage as well as being vigilant to any items which may seem out of place or discarded in this area.’
Anyone with any information that could assist in this investigation, is asked to contact Douglas Police Headquarters on 01624 631212 or anonymously via Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.