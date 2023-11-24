A male has been arrested in connection with the investigation.
Enquiries are continuing as Police say 'it believes some insecure vehicles parked in the vicinity of Stevenson Court, Douglas, may have been entered and items moved or stolen within'.
Officers were in the area on Thursday conducting house to house and CCTV enquiries but they are asking the public for assistance.
The appeal says: 'We are asking any members of the public who have yet to be spoken to by Police to check their doorbell or dash cam footage as well as being vigilant to any items which may seem out of place or discarded in the area.
'We ask that anyone with any information that could assist us in this investigation, please contact Douglas Police Headquarters on 01624 631212 or anonymously via crimestoppers 0800 555 111.'