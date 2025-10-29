A ‘Justice for Jabbed’ campaigner who was jailed for stalking a doctor will face a summary court trial after denying breaching his restraining order.
Courtenay Adam Lawrence Heading, 68, appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on Tuesday (October 28).
He’s previously entered a not guilty plea to breaching the order.
A trial will be held on January 23 next year.
The restraining order was imposed in March 2024, when Heading was also jailed for eight months, after a trial.
He was said to have sent ‘incessant emails and tweets’ to Dr Rachel Glover, who set up PCR testing during the Coronavirus pandemic.
In a victim impact statement read out at that sentencing, the doctor, who was pregnant throughout much of the harassment, said Heading's behaviour made her anxious and paranoid, and she put up cameras and alarms at her home.
High Bailiff James Brooks said that the effect on Dr Glover’s physical and mental health had been ‘profound’ and that it was ‘hard to conceive of a worse case of stalking’ short of physical contact.
The restraining order banned Heading, of Richmond Road, Ramsey, from contacting Dr Glover in any way, including copying her in on emails, or posting about her online.
He is accused of breaching that order by posting a tweet mentioning the doctor’s name.
Appearing in court this week, Heading claimed that he was trying to prevent ‘crimes of a genocidal nature’, and had inadvertently mentioned the doctor’s name.
He said he had suffered six arrests and three jail terms, and had been threatened by people in Ramsey, as well as cement mixing workers, who had said they would ‘turn him into a speed bump’.
He added that October 16, when the Manx Independent had printed a front-page story about alleged vaccine injuries, would ‘go down in history’.
The Manx Independent had reported figures released under Freedom of Information by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency showing that there have been 1,095 suspected adverse drug reaction reports associated with the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out in the Isle of Man.
Of these 1,095 ‘Yellow Card’ reports, 837 were reported as serious and six were reported with a fatal outcome.
The MHRA’s Yellow Card reporting programme have enabled members of the public and healthcare professionals to report incidents of harmful side effects to the Covid-19 jab.
Serious adverse events reported included blood clots, blindness, strokes and heart attack.
One of the six fatalities with an Isle of Man postcode is listed as a sudden death. Other fatalities were reported to have followed a heart attack, angina chest pains, dissection and rupture of the aorta and in two cases a stroke.
The most common reported adverse reactions were nausea, fatigue, headaches, chills and fever.