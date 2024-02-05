A 41-year-old man has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery after denying drug-related charges.
The offences are alleged to have been committed on October 21 and 22.
They are alleged to involve 1,997 grams of heroin, valued by police at between £199,760 and £499,400, and 1,247 grams of cocaine, valued at between £124,740 and £249,480.
The valuations vary because they depend on how the drugs were to be cut and what other substances would have been added.
Mr Ball appeared in court via video link from the prison and was represented in court by advocate David Reynolds.
He will appear at the higher court on a date to be set.
No bail application was made and he is remanded in custody at the Isle of Man Prison.