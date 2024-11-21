A 58-year-old man from Nottingham has appeared at Douglas Courthouse denying being involved in smuggling nearly a kilo of cocaine to the island.
Adrian Larcombe, of Godfrey Street, Netherfield, pleaded not guilty to production of 994.9 grams of the class A drug to the island between September 2 and 30 last year.
The drugs were found in a mini-fridge, shipped to the island via a courier.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that the cocaine had been valued by police at £99,490.
The prosecutor submitted that the case was too serious to be tried in summary court and should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for trial.
Mr Larcombe appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on Tuesday, November 19, and was represented by advocate David Reynolds.
The court heard that two co-defendants are due to appear in court on Tuesday next week.
Mr Larcombe will be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on January 21, but will also appear in court on November 26, with his co-defendants.
No bail application was made and the defendant is remanded at the Isle of Man Prison.